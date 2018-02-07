PM Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben injured as her car hits truck in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben has been rushed to a medical facility in Chittorgarh after she suffered injuries following a road accident this morning. Vasantbhai Modi, one of the relatives, succumbed to injuries.

Jashodaben was returning to Gujarat after visiting her relatives in Baran district near Kota. It was not immediately known what caused the accident.

According to Parsoli police station SHO Shyam Singh, Jashodaben did not suffered any serious injuries in the accident. She was travelling in an Innova along with her relatives when the accident took place near Katunda.

Jashodaben lives with her brother Ashok Modi at Unjha town of Mehsana district and is provided security by the Mehsana police force. The accident took place around 55 km from Chittorgarh on the Kota-Chittor highway. There were 7 people in the car, believed to be her relatives. One of them, Basant Bhai, died on the spot. The driver, Jayendra, also sustained injuries, officials said. The family was travelling from Atru in Baran to a place called Unjha Gujarat.