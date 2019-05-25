PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Varanasi before swearing-in ceremony

[India], May 24 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to herald a second term after winning the Lok Sabha elections, there is a possibility of his visit to Varanasi before taking oath. Ravindra Jaiswal, Member of Legislative Council (MLC), informed about the possible visit before he takes oath as the prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the hero of BJP's victory, who was also in the fray from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, this time won by a huge margin of 4,79,505 votes. During the election campaign, he did road shows in Varanasi and also participated in Ganga Aarti.

Five legislators of Varanasi district, two MLCs and District President of BJP Varanasi met the Prime Minister to deliver a certificate of his victory. The Prime Minister also reviewed the work that was stopped due to Model Code of Conduct in Varanasi. With the official count in the Lok Sabha elections over on Friday, the BJP has secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections and along with its allies the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha. (ANI)