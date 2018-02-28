PM Narendra Modi salutes 'science lovers' on National Science Day

Greetings on #NationalScienceDay. I salute all science lovers and wish them the very best as they enhance their scientific zeal. India is extremely proud of our scientists.

In his 41st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme on February 25, PM Modi paid tribute to eminent contributors in the field of science particularly physicist C.V Raman, on whose honour the day is observed, and congratulated "the entire scientific community."





Prime Minister Modi had also recalled other great scientists of the country who greatly contributed in the field of Mathematics, medicine, and science.





"In Mathematics, we have the glorious tradition of Baudhaya, Bhaskara, Brahmagupta and Aryabhatta. In the medical field, Sushruta and Charaka made us proud. In the field of science, Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose, Hargobind Khurana and Satyendra Nath Bose are the pride of India. Boson particles have even been named after Satyendra Nath Bose," he said.





It was on this day that Raman discovered the phenomenon of light scattering and was also awarded Nobel Prize for this discovery which is popularly known as the 'Raman effect'.