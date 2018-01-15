PM Netanyahu receives ceremonial reception, says 'dawn of new era' for India-Israel

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, was granted a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan ahead of his delegation level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that this is a dawn of a new era in friendship between India and Israel.

"It began with PM Modi's historic visit to Israel that created tremendous enthusiasm, it continues with my visit here which I must say is deeply moving for me, my wife and the people of Israel. Heralds a flourishing partnership to bring prosperity, peace and progress for our people," he added.

The Israeli premier is accompanied by his wife Sara and a 130-member delegation from various sectors, including cyber, agriculture and defence. On January 14, Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart attended a ceremony to mark the formal renaming of iconic Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk. The two premiers, who signed the visitor's book at the chowk, were received by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. They laid wreath and paid tribute at the Chowk. Netanyahu will be visiting Delhi, Agra, Gujarat and Mumbai and will be accompanied by the Indian Prime Minister on extensive portions of his visit. (ANI)