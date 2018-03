[India] March 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday handed over the 'Chaadar' to be offered at Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, Ajmer Sharif, to Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The Prime Minister also conveyed greetings and best wishes to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's followers across the world, on the occasion of his annual Urs. Naqvi will visit the Dargah on March 19. (ANI)