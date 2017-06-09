PM, Sharif meeting won't yield results: Experts

[India], June 9 (ANI): Defence experts on Friday said the small talk between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif has led to a lot of conjecture and apprehension, but will be result less

Asserting that amid frosty bilateral ties, deadlocked talks and escalation of hostilities along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, this meet might appear as a good sign, Praful Bakshi said that in reality nothing will come out of such talks as the Pakistani premier has no authority and works under pressure of the army.

"Meeting of Prime Minister of India and Pakistan is a world event by itself. But after that there is a lot of apprehension and a lot of conjecture. People are conjecturing as to what will be the outcome. But the very fact that both prime ministers just exchanged greetings and little pleasantries, it means there is more to it than what meets the eye. There are lot of questions in both the minds, they want answer. India is a free country, the Prime Minister is the head, he is free to talk, but provided that Pakistan's Prime Minister is allowed to talk," Bakshi told ANI.

"His army is going to pressurise him. So, poor person, Nawaz Sharif, our heart goes out to him that he has no authority at the moment to say anything regarding all the problems they are facing till he gets clearance from the army. So this is it. The whole world is watching all this in a very surprised manner, but nothing will come out of it," he added.

Defence expert Qamar Agha said, "India is a mannered and peaceful country. Both leaders were present there. We don't have a personal fight with Nawaz Sharif. Moreover, Nawaz Sharif has always tried to hold talks with India. It is the Pakistan Army which is not letting the dialogue happen between the two nations," said Agha.

"I believe that it was a very good gesture that the two leaders spoke. Now, it is to be seen that will talks between the two nations move forward or not. Modi ji through his gesture made it clear that India wants talks between the two nations," he added.

Prime Minister Modi met Prime Minister Sharif in the Leaders' Lounge at the Astana Opera before the start of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) concert.

They reportedly exchanged greetings. Prime Minister Modi enquired about Sharif's health and also asked about his mother and family.

Prime Minister Modi is in the Kazakh capital to attend the two-day summit of SCO, which is a consortium focussing on security and trade. (ANI)