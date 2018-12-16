PM should find out who prepared affidavit: Swamy on Rafale case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find out who erred while preparing the affidavit in the Rafale deal case.

Swamy's comment came after Centre filed an application before Supreme Court seeking a correction in its order in the case, where petitions were filed seeking a SIT-led probe in fighter get deal.

"According to media Attorney General has said that he hasn't done it then who prepared this affidavit? I think the Prime Minister should find it out because it embarrasses him, that we can't even prepare a proper English draft, they could've have given it in Hindi also," said Subramanian Swamy.

"Questions are natural, whenever an affidavit is submitted in a sealed cover, this time by chance they revealed the submissions in judgment otherwise we wouldn't have come to know. If the judges base their judgment on this, it hampers justice," added Swamy. The Centre on Saturday filed an application before the Apex Court seeking a correction in the order to make it clear that the pricing aspect, examined by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), has not been looked into by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as yet. In its application, accessed by the ANI, the union government pointed out that error in two sentences appeared to had occurred. The government clarified that it had only submitted a "description of procedure" by the CAG, in which the Supreme Court appears to have mistaken "is" for "has been". The Union of India (UOI) sought urgent correction in the wording of a particular paragraph in the order "in the interests of justice and in the facts and circumstances of the case", while noting that "the observations in the judgment have resulted in a controversy." The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed petitions seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Rafale deal, saying it does not find any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favoritism to any party by the Government of India. The Congress and some other opposition parties had been alleging that the due processes were not followed in the decision to procure 36 aircraft from French company Dassault.(ANI)