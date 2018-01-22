PM speaks on challenges to global governance architecture

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): On the eve of the departure to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit at Davos in Switzerland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary international system and global governance architecture deserved serious attention around the world.

"The existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary international system and global governance architecture deserve serious attention of leaders, governments, policy makers, corporates and civil societies around the world," the Prime Minister said in a statement, issued on Sunday.

"In recent years, India's engagement with the outside world has become truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres," said Modi, who is the first Prime Minister of the country, since H.D. Deve Gowda, to attend the summit. "I look forward to my first visit to the World Economic Forum at Davos, at the invitation of India's good friend and Founder of the WEF, Prof Klaus Schwab. The theme of the Forum, "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World" is both thoughtful and apt," Prime Minister said. Apart from the summit, he said he was looking forward to his separate bilateral meetings with the President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset and Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven. Concluding his statements, the Prime Minister said, "I am confident that these bilateral meetings would be fruitful and give a boost to our relations with these countries and further strengthen economic engagement." Prime Minister Modi would visit Davos, Switzerland to attend the WEF summit on January 22. He will deliver a keynote speech at the plenary session and attend a gathering of business tycoons. (ANI)