PM suggests turning to Vedas to combat climate change

[India], Mar. 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance, suggested looking back to the Vedas in a bid to combat climate change.

"Vedas consider the Sun as the soul of the world, it has been considered as a life nurturer. Today, for combating climate change, we need to look at this ancient idea to find a way," the Prime Minister said here.

He also suggested measures to increase the consumption of solar energy.

"To promote the use of solar energy, the availability of technology and development, economic resources, reduction in prices, development of storage technology, mass manufacturing, and innovation require a complete ecosystem," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday co-chaired the first founding conference of the ISA in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan. The summit was attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, among other dignitaries from over 50 countries. (ANI)