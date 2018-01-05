PM to address first PIO Parliamentarian Conference

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first PIO Parliamentarian Conference taking place on the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas on January 9.

About 124 Members of Parliament, and 17 Mayors of Indian origin from 23 countries, including the UK, the USA, South Africa and Canada, would participate in this Conference.

This is the first PIO-Parliamentary Conference and is a way of reaching out to the Indian community overseas by the government.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in order to celebrate the spirit of the conference, has also organised an open competition to design a logo that would best reflect the spirit of the First PIO Parliamentarian Conference. (ANI)