PM to address global celebrations of World Environment Day

[India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the global celebrations of World Environment Day 2018 here on Tuesday.

Prime Minister will also visit the exhibition set up on the occasion, themed 'Beat Plastic Pollution'.

India is the global host nation for the 43rd edition of this event.

Environment Ministers, representatives from United Nations and members from various industry bodies will be among the various dignitaries attending the event.

PM Modi in the 44th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' had stated, "On the 5th of June, our nation, India will officially host the World Environment Day Celebrations. This is a very important achievement for India and it is also an acknowledgement as well as recognition of India's growing leadership in the direction of tackling climate change."

Further expalining the theme of the celebration, he then said, "I appeal to all of you, that while trying to understand the importance of this theme, we should all ensure that we do not use low grade polythene and low grade plastics and try to curb the negative impact of plastic pollution on our environment, on our wild life and our health." (ANI)