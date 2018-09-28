PM to inaugurate Conference on Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence

[India], Sep 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Conference on Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence here at Vigyan Bhawan on September 29.

Vice-Chancellors, Directors from more than 350 universities will participate in the conference.

This event is being organised jointly by UGC, AICTE, ICSSR, IGNCA, IGNOU, JNU and SGT University.

The theme of the Conference is to deliberate on the challenges facing the Indian education system and to work out a plan for a paradigm shift both in terms of achieving academic outcomes and also in the regulation of education.

The Conference will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister at 10.30 AM which will be followed by breakout sessions covering eight thematic areas, namely: improving pedagogy for learner-centric education - use of artificial intelligence for customized learning, from job seeking to job-creating - improving innovation and entrepreneurship, improving quality of research - focus on requirements of India, bringing synergy among educational institutions - pooling of academic resources like sharing of libraries and exchange of knowledge. The other thematic areas which will be covered are building inclusive and integrated campuses - taking up activities which could bring emotional attachments of students to the campus, participatory Governance models - facilitating participation of students in governance processes building robust financial models - supplementing Government resources by getting funds from alumni and also from corporate (CSR) and promoting value education by building in universal values and life skills into education. The valedictory session will be chaired by Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Human Resource Development, in which each of the eight groups will make a presentation on the course of action that they have agreed upon. This will be debated further in the plenary session and it is expected that a comprehensive action plan would emerge for improving the higher education sector in the country. (ANI)