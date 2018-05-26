PM to inaugurate Eastern Peripheral Expressway tomorrow

[India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) expressway, also known as Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE).

The inaugural ceremony will be held at the District Sports stadium of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

The 135-km expressway is India's first smart and green highway and is built at a cost of Rs. 11,000 crore.

The EPE is also the country's first highway to be lit by solar power and at every 500 metres, the arrangement of rainwater harvesting has been done on both sides of the expressway.

Replicas of 36 monuments of the country have been established at the gallery on both the side. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the expressway will bring down the pollution level in the national capital by 27 percent. "If people from Himachal Pradesh want to visit Uttar Pradesh or someone from Rajasthan wants to visit Himachal Pradesh, they can now straight go to that place. They do not need to enter Delhi," Gadkari said. (ANI)