PM to interact with farmers via NaMo app

[India], June 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will interact with the farmers across India via NaMo app on June 20.

The Prime Minister said he will discuss all the topics related to the agriculture sector.

"On June 20 at 9:30 AM, I will interact with the farmers of the country," Prime Minister Modi said while interacting with the beneficiaries of the Digital India campaign on his app.

For the same, the Prime Minister asked all the Common Services Centers (CSC) to bring 50-100 farmers to their offices.

"In this I need your support. I want you all to bring 50-100 farmers to each CSE centres across India. We will talk about all the topics related to the farmers. I want to listen to their experiences. I feel proud how we Indian altogether are developing the nation with the power of vote," he said. This comes in the wake of the 10-day farmers' strike, titled 'Kisan Avkash', across India that ended abruptly earlier this month without any clear gains for the agitators. The strike, led by Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, witnessed the participation of more than 130 farmer organisations, who made three demands - complete loan waiver, 50 percent increase in C2 cost and fixing a Minimum Support Price (MSP). On a similar note, late week Congress President Rahul Gandhi also assured farmers of Madhya Pradesh that his party would waive aside all loans within 10 days of coming to power in the state. (ANI)