  4. PM to interact with Mudra Yojana beneficiaries today

PM to interact with Mudra Yojana beneficiaries today

Last Updated: Tue, May 29, 2018 06:57 hrs

[India], May 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with the beneficiaries of Mudra Yojana through NaMo App.

People can also watch it live on Doordarsan at 9:30 a.m.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed the same in a tweet on Monday.

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) is a scheme launched by Prime Minister on April 8, 2015 for providing loans upto Rs. 10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.

These loans are classified as MUDRA loans under PMMY. These loans are given by Commercial Banks, RRBs, Small Finance Banks, Cooperative Banks, MFIs and NBFCs. (ANI)



