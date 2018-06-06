PM to interact with young innovators today

[India], June 06 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday be part of an interaction with young innovators and start-up entrepreneurs at 9:30 a.m.

It will be a very unique and a first of its kind interaction between the Prime Minister and youngsters from the world of start-up and innovation.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi wrote on Tuesday, "Tomorrow at 9:30 a.m., I will take part in an exciting interaction with youngsters from the world of start-ups and innovation. The interaction offers a wonderful opportunity to hear directly from pioneering young innovators who have excelled as start-up entrepreneurs."

The PM also applauded the youth for their innovation, out-of-the-box thinking and India as an emerging hub for start-ups. "India has emerged as a hub for start-ups and innovation. Indian youngsters have distinguished themselves due to their futuristic and out-of-the-box thinking. During tomorrow's interaction youngsters from leading incubation centres and tinkering, labs will be taking part as well," tweeted the PM. PM Modi also expressed his desire for the youth to join him in the interaction and participate in it. "I would particularly urge my young friends to join tomorrow's interaction. It is a wonderful way to learn, grow and get inspired. You can join the interaction via the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App' or @DDNewsLive. If you have any idea or suggestion, do share it on social media," PM Modi on Twitter. (ANI)