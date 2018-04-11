PM to party leaders: Observe fast tomorrow to expose Opposition

[India] April 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and other party workers to observe a fast on Thursday to expose the Opposition for disrupting Parliament during budget session.

While interacting with BJP MPs, MLAs and other people's representatives on "Gram Swaraj Abhiyan" through the medium of audio bridge, the Prime Minister said it was the responsibility of the party leaders and workers to bring the sin of those who strangled democracy before the nation by observing a day-long fast.

"Tomorrow's date is 12th. You know how handful of people, who don't want the country to move forward, held the Parliament hostage. Those who couldn't gain power in 2014 didn't let Parliament work for a single day," Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister added that just because of the greed for power and political arrogance, they (opposition leaders) committed the crime of crushing the democracy by not letting the Parliament function where decisions are taken for the poorest of poor. "But, it is our responsibility to apprise the nation about those who strangulated the democracy. We will observe fast to expose their crime before the world. I will also observe fast tomorrow but my programmes will continue," Prime Minister Modi said. He appealed the party leaders to observe fast in their respective constituencies along with a large number of people. The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the defence expo in Kanchipuram near Chennai on Thursday. (ANI)