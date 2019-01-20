PM will visit Jammu soon to inaugurate Rs. 35,000cr worth projects: Ram Madhav

[India], Jan 20 (ANI):BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be visiting Leh, Jammu, and Srinagar to inaugurate various projects there.

While addressing the media here, Madhav said, "The projects that were started are ready to be launched and inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Projects worth Rs.35000 crore will be inaugurated only in Jammu."

With regards to the Lok Sabha polls, Madhav claimed that the BJP is ready for the assembly elections and the rally in Jammu will play an important role in that regard.

"We will launch our campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the Jammu. We are ready for assembly elections. It is up to the Chief Election Commissioner to decide the dates," he said. Elaborating upon the plans that the party had for the state, he claimed, "We had a roadmap for Kashmiri Pandits return during our government but that could not happen due to some security scenarios." Earlier this week, a notice was issued directing all Jammu and Kashmir government officials to be present at Republic Day events, failing to do which would amount to negligence of duty. Commenting on the diktat, Madhav called for strict action against those opposing the Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)