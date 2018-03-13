PM wishes K. Kavitha in Telugu on birthday

[India], Mar. 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed birthday greetings to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Telugu on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister wished her a long and healthy life.

The note by the Prime Minister read, "On the account of your birthday accept my hearty wishes. I wish God gives you the health and happiness needed to serve the country's people.'

Kavitha, who is a daughter of state Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, is also a first woman parliamentarian from Telangana. (ANI)