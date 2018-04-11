PMO clarifies over PM Modi's tour program for April 12

[India], Apr. 11 (ANI): The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday clarified over the tour program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation for April 12 which is being circulated on social media stating that the version was prepared before the latter's fast was announced.

Prime Minister Modi, will observe a fast over disruptions during the budget session of the Parliament, will also visit the Cancer Institute, Adyar in Chennai.

"An older version of the tour program of Prime Minister Modi's delegation of 12th April (Defence Expo 2018) is being circulated on social media. This version was prepared before Prime Minister Modi's fast was announced," says PMO Source.

"The current tour program has no breakfast or lunch on board," PMO source added. BJP President Amit Shah will also join the protest in Karnataka. The BJP has blamed the Congress and Sonia Gandhi for the disruptions that meant that the budget session of parliament was a lost cause. A fasting Prime Minister Modi will unveil the plaque inaugurating the diamond jubilee building, palliative care centre (Mahvir Ashray) at Sriperumbudur, Daycare center and nurses quarter at the Adyar Cancer Institute. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi exhorted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, MLAs and other party workers to observe a fast. (ANI)