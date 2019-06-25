PMO made attempts to connect Modi to WB CM over phone post Fani: Sources

[India], May 5 (ANI): The Prime Minister's Office had made attempts to contact West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the post-Fani situation in the state, according to government sources.

Reacting to reports in a section of media that TMC has expressed its displeasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking only to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to inquire about the cyclone aftermath, the PMO sources said that the claim is incorrect.

According to TMC, the Prime Minister had talked to Tripathi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik but "did not call up" Banerjee.

The sources said that two attempts were made by the PM's staff to connect the Prime Minister to Banerjee on telephone. "The claim made by TMC is incorrect. Two attempts were made on Saturday morning from the Prime Minister's staff to connect the Prime Minister to the West Bengal Chief Minister on phone," the sources told ANI. They said that on both occasions, PMO staff was told by Banerjee's office that the Chief Minister was on tour and the calls would be returned once she was back. "The first time, the staff attempting to place the call, was told that the West Bengal Chief Minister is on tour and the call will be returned. On the second occasion too, the staff was told the same by her office and that the call will be returned," the sources said. Patnaik had on Saturday stated that PM Modi had telephoned him and taken stock of the relief work being carried out in the state. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Odisha tomorrow. Odisha bore the brunt of the May 3 cyclone which caused large-scale devastation in the state. Parts of West Bengal also suffered damage. Cyclone Fani crossed over to Bangladesh on Saturday and is expected to cause heavy rain in north-eastern regions of India on Sunday and Monday after having lost much of its strength.(ANI)