PMO 'unleashing' LG, CBI, ED, I-T against AAP govt: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the prime minister's office and the Centre of "unleashing" the lieutenant governor, IAS officials and agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, the incoem tax department and the Delhi Police on the Aam Aadmi Party government to stall its functioning.

He also alleged that Delhi government officials, who have been boycotting meetings with AAP ministers for four months after the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, are being "threatened" into continuing their strike.

"The strike is being orchestrated by the PMO and coordinated by the L-G (Anil Baijal)," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Kejriwal said the CBI and the Anti-Corruption Branch have registered 14 cases against AAP ministers and their relatives since February 2015 when the AAP government was formed, but there hasn't been an arrest in even one case.

"Cases have been registered against me, (deputy chief minister) Manish Sisodia, (minister) Satyender Jain. I want to know what happened to all these cases.

"No one has been arrested in these cases. Why don't central agencies first arrest us in such cases? The only motive is to stall the AAP government's work," he told reporters at his residence in New Delhi.

He alleged that there was an attempt to "defame" and implicate AAP leaders in the "wrong cases".

"... every day a new case is being registered against us," Kejriwal claimed.

"The PMO and the Centre are unleashing the lieutenant governor, IAS officials and agencies like the CBI, ED, the income tax department and the Delhi Police on us to stall the government's work," he said.

Listing the AAP government's achievements, he said people had started asking BJP-led governments in other states why they were not improving the condition of schools and hospitals as the Delhi government was doing "great work" in these sectors.

The chief minister alleged that the CBI had started investigating mohalla clinics, summoning various officials.

He also alleged that Delhi government's officials were being "harassed"and "abused openly" for working in the AAP government.

On June 9, Kejriwal alleged that the CBI and the ACB had started randomly picking files from the Delhi Jal Board, of which he is the minister-in-charge, to "somehow frame him in something".