PM's portrait installation shouldn't be objected to: Uttarakhand CM

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday clarified his stance on the installation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait in madrasas, saying that the move should not be objected to.

"He is the Prime Minister of the nation and madrasas are schools. Our books also include pictures of great personalities. So why should anybody have an objection to it?" asked Rawat.

The Chief Minister's statement comes after he criticised the madrasas in the state for their refusal to put up portrait of Prime Minister Modi inside the premises, asking them to give up their "conservatism" on the issue.

Speaking on the same, Rawat added that the matter should be considered with a broad mind. Rawat had earlier said that installing the Prime Minister's portrait in all government institutions has been an established practice. "Madrasas are educational institutions. They should not have any objection to installing the portrait. They should view it from an Indian point of view", he had said,(ANI)