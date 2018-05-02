PM's 'praise' doesn't mean 'alliance', says Deve Gowda

[India] May 2 (ANI): Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise does not mean alliance.

His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Deve Gowda and castigated the Congress for insulting the former prime minister.

The Janata Dal (Secular) [JD (S)] supremo said that there was no possibility of his party tying up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Karnataka assembly election.

Talking to reporters here, Deve Gowda said, "A Kannadiga had become the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi took it as a background that how Siddaramaiah tried to demolish the Kannadigas pride and said this is how Congress gives respect to Kannadigas. This does not mean a 'gathbandhan' (alliance)."

Commenting on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's allegation that Deve Gowda is promoting dynasty politics, the former prime minister said, "Siddaramaiah's son is also contesting elections. What is his answer to it?" While addressing a rally in Karnataka on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi criticised Congress President Rahul Gandhi and said that the way Gandhi has been speaking about Deve Gowda in his election rallies amounts to insulting the former prime minister. Prime Minister Modi also said that he himself respects Deve Gowda and wondered how Gandhi could insult the former prime minister when he has just begun his career as the Congress president. Siddaramaiah has also been attacking JD (S) supremo HD Deve Gowda for having a tactic understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rahul Gandhi has also been terming JD (S) as a 'B' team of the BJP at his election rallies in the strongholds of Deve Gowda's party. (ANI)