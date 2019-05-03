PM's travel itinerary in last 125 days: 200 programmes across 27 states and Union Territories

[India], May 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 200 programmes, most of them electoral in nature, across 27 states and Union Territories, over the last 125 days beginning December 25, according to information provided by his official website.

"The Prime Minister joined 30 programmes in Delhi itself. 14 Cabinet meetings have been held since the start of the year. These numbers speak for themselves. They also offer a unique glimpse into the working style and multi-tasking abilities of PM Modi," read a statement on his website www.narendramodi.in.

One example of PM Modi's hectic schedule was his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. In February, PM Modi embarked on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir where in one day he covered all three regions of the state- Ladakh, Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.

Since January 2019, PM Modi has made multiple visits to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura. These visits were scheduled before the Model Code of Conduct was enforced by the Election Commission, therefore a great emphasis on infra projects and sectors like energy and agriculture was laid in these trips.

On February 1, the NDA Government announced two marquee schemes- the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana. The former provides monetary support to farmers while the latter assures a monthly pension to the unorganised sector. Both these schemes were launched soon after the announcements were made.

PM Modi went to Gorakhpur on February 24 to launch the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi while he went to Ahmedabad to launch the Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana on 5th March.

On the same day, PM Modi was at the holy Sangam in Prayagraj, where he took a dip and participated in a Puja ceremony.

"He became the first Prime Minister in years to visit a Kumbh Mela," according to his website.

At the end of December 2018, PM Modi was on the shores of Port Blair to pay tribute to freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

A month later, on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi was in Gujarat's Dandi to inaugurate a state-of-the-art Salt Satyagraha Memorial and Museum.

In January, he visited the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram and in March he was at the Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Tripura.

During the last 150 days, the 'MP Modi' visited his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi five times.

Even while in Delhi, the prime minister had a hectic schedule. On a February winter evening in the capital, thousands of veterans gathered at Delhi's Dhyan Chand Stadium. The occasion was a rally of ex-servicemen, which was addressed by PM Modi, followed by the dedication of Rashtriya Samar Smarak or the National War Memorial to the nation.

"It has been 70 long years but nobody thought of a grand National War Memorial as a tribute to our brave hearts martyred in the line of duty. It was PM Modi who took this decision and in quick time, a grand memorial was ready," the statement on his website said.

PM Modi also visited Amethi in UP on March 4 to inaugurate rifle unit which will manufacture AK-203 guns. (ANI)