PM's view of seeking SC permission for Ram Temple construction erroneous: Swamy

[India], June 02 (ANI): BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the Government needs Supreme Court permission to use the land for the construction of Ram temple 'was erroneous'.

"In a letter to the PM I have informed that his legal advice that Govt needs SC permission is erroneous. Narasimha Rao Govt had nationalised the land and under Article 300A the SC cannot question only compensation. Hence there is no bar for Govt to start building right away," tweeted Swamy.

Article 300 A states that a 'person can't be deprived of property save by authority of law'. In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the decision on construction Ram temple in Ayodhya can be taken only after the completion of the judicial process but asserted that the government was ready to make all efforts to fulfil its responsibility. "Triple Talaq Ordinance was brought after SC verdict, in the light of SC verdict. We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution on Ram Temple would be found under the Constitution. Don't weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as government, we are ready to make all efforts," Modi told ANI. The issue is pending in the Supreme Court. In March, the court appointed a panel of mediators, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice F M I Kalifulla, and gave it eight weeks to meet all stakeholders and explore the possibility of an amicable settlement to the contentious issue. The panel submitted the report on May 10 and the SC is expected to take up a decision in this regard. (ANI)