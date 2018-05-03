PM's words must have truth, weight: Rahul

Bidar (Karnataka): Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in battleground Karnataka over his failure to fulfil his poll promises, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said there should be "truth and there should be weight" in the Prime Ministers words.

"There should be truth in the words that come out of the Prime Minister's mouth. There should be some weight in his words," Gandhi said while addressing a rally at Aurad.

"He said he would deposit Rs 15 lakh each in poor citizens' bank accounts. Did he do it? He promised two crore jobs to the youth every year. Did he do it? He said he would give higher minimum support price to farmer. But he did none of this," Gandhi added.

"Then what does he actually do? He helps only 15 persons. He helps the Reddy brothers (Janardhana, Karunakara and Somashekara Reddy) and wants to field them in the elections," he said. Gandhi said that Modi had little to speak about Karnataka, its farmers and youths, and therefore the Prime Minister was resorting to personal attacks on him (Rahul Gandhi). "Modiji has very little to speak in this elections. He cannot speak about farners because he neither waived off their loans nor provided suitable MSP. He cannot speak of education, healthcare or developemntal issues because the state's Congress government has performed excellently on all fronts. So he is resorting to personal attacks on me. But this does not behove of a Prime Minister of India," Gandhi said. He asked Modi as to why he was silent when diamantaire Nirav Modi fled the country after the PNB scam involving thousands of crores of public money and on BJP chief Amit Shah's son Jay Shah's firm allegedly registering windfall profits after the BJP took power at the Centre in 2014. "Small businesses are closing down due to Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) and demonetisation. But Amit Shah's son's business registered windfall profits. Why is Modiji silent on this? He has made fun of me but has not answered my questions," the Congress President said.