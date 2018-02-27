PNB appoints A.K. Pradhan as Group Chief Risk Officer

[India], Feb. 27 (ANI): After a multi crore fraud case, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday appointed A.K. Pradhan as its Group Chief Risk Officer.

The appointment was made in compliance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (LODR) Listing Regulations 2015.

Earlier on Tuesday, the PNB reported fresh scam of Rs. 1251 crore by Gitanjali Gems, said Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The PNB scam involves celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, his family members and Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Gems. (ANI)