PNB fraud: Accused files plea in CBI court

[India], Sep 07 (ANI): One of the accused of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, Nitin Shahi has filed an application in a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court to book PNB as an additional accused in the case. The hearing on the matter is scheduled to be held on September 21.

The application filed by Shahi stated that, although the PNB has not been charge sheeted on the fraud case, there are materials available for prima facie proceeding against the bank.

"The court should also pass further orders as it may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case and do complete justice in the matter," the application filed by Shahi further added.

On July, the CBI court granted bail to Shahi, who was the assistant finance office of Gitanjali Gems Limited, a firm owned by fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi. Choksi along with his nephew, Nirav Modi, another prime accused is allegedly involved in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam. India has been trying to bring back Choksi from Antigua under the provision of a law of the island nation which provides for extradition of a fugitive to a designated Commonwealth country. (ANI)