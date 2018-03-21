PNB fraud case: Bank unions stage protest in Delhi

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): The members of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) staged a protest in Delhi on Wednesday over the multi-thousand-crore scam unearthed in Punjab National Bank (PNB).

According to reports, in addition to the dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the UFBU would also conduct a mass signature campaign and the same would be sent to the Lok Sabha speaker in April.

The UFBU, on March 9, said: "it would organise a massive dharna in Delhi on March 21 in support of its demands by taking tough action against loan defaulters and stopping alleged harassment of bank staff following the recent PNB scam".

For the unversed, PNB in February had detected a 13,000-crore scam wherein noted jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle and partner Mehul Choksi had acquired letters of undertaking (LoUs) separately to avail credit from various sources. The two are out of the country. (ANI)