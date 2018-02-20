PNB fraud case: Yogi Adityanath blames UPA Govt. over scam

[India], Feb. 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hit out at United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government over Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case and said 'scams are not of our tenure, these are UPA's scams'.

For the unversed, the PNB detected a 1.77 billion dollar scam, in which jeweller Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

"These scams are not of our (BJP) tenure, these are UPA's scams. We are in fact bringing them out and taking appropriate action," Adityanath told ANI.

Further speaking on Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit (UPIS) 2018 which is scheduled for Feb 21, 22 in Lucknow city, Chief Minister said "in the past the state had earned a bad name due to corruption and crime. So we have worked on changing it, which in turn boosted investors' confidence and the results of the same are visible to everyone," he added. The two-day event aims to showcase the investment opportunities and potential in the various sectors of Uttar Pradesh. UPIS 2018 will offer a global platform, which will bring together heads of states and governments, ministers, leaders from the corporate world, senior policy makers, heads of international institutions and academia from around the world to further the cause of economic development in the state and promote cooperation. (ANI)