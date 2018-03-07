PNB fraud: CBI again arrests former PNB Deputy Manager

[India], Mar. 06 (ANI): Former Punjab National Bank Deputy Manager Gokulnath Shetty, who is at the centre of the Rs 12,700 crore PNB fraud, was again arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in one more case related to the loan scam.

The CBI said Shetty has been remanded to police custody until March 15.

Shetty, who was already in judicial custody along with five other accused for colluding with celebrated jeweler Nirav Modi in cheating the bank, has now been arrested for conniving with Mehul Choksi for getting loans approved for Gitanjali Gems.

Modi is a nephew of Choksi and the two left the country two months ago.(ANI)