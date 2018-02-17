PNB fraud: IT dept. attaches nine more accounts of Gitanjali group

[India], Feb. 17 (ANI): The Income Tax (IT) Department on Saturday attached nine more accounts of Gitanjali group, in connection with Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

As per Income Tax sources the balance of nine accounts is around Rs 81 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) search in Punjab National Bank's Brady House Branch in Mumbai is underway.

Six bank officials are being examined in the said case.

Earlier on Friday, three companies of billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi's relative Mehul Choksi's were named in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR.

The names of the companies are: Gitanjali Gems, Gili India and Nakshatra Brand Ltd. In this case the alleged loss to PNB is estimated at Rs. 4886.72 crores. (ANI)