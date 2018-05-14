PNB fraud scam: CBI submits charge-sheet in special court

[India], May 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday submitted a charge-sheet in a Special CBI Court in Maharashtra's Mumbai city in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

For the unversed, the PNB in February detected the multi-crore scam, wherein Diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle cum business partner Mehul Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs. 114 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

Earlier on May 3, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Delhi High Court that the affidavits filed by Modi's uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi's firm Gitanjali Gems in the court were 'false and misleading.' In connection with the pleas filed on the Gitanjali Gems in the court, the ED said, "The Company cleverly veils any reference to Mehul Choksi, who left India in the twilight of the scam coming to the notice of the law enforcement agencies." On April 6, the court issued a notice to the ED on a plea of Gitanjali Gems, seeking quashing of a money laundering case against the company. The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. The ED had registered the money laundering case against Nirav Modi and others on the basis of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR. Currently, the probe agencies are investigating the matter and have also seized many properties of Modi and Choksi. (ANI)