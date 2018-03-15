PNB Scam: CBI books two more bank officials

[India]Mar 15(ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday booked two senior Punjab National Bank(PNB) officials in connection with the multi-crore PNB scam.

Ex-Deputy General Manager (DGM) PNB Gokulnath Shetty and Manoj Hanumat Kharawat, both promoters of Chandri Papers, were today booked by the CBI.

Shetty who is already an accused in the scam has now been blamed for issuing two LoUs using the same modus operandi to Chandri Papers.

The LoUs were issued to SBI branch Antwerp on 25 April 2017.

Shetty has been accused of colluding with jeweller Nirav Modi in cheating the Brady Road, Mumbai branch of the PNB and also for conniving with Mehul Choksi for getting loans approved for Choksi's Gitanjali Gems. Shetty was the deputy manager at PNB's foreign exchange department at the Brady House in Fort in Mumbai.(ANI)