PNB scam: ED raids two locations in Kolkata

[India], Mar 07 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at two locations in Kolkata in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, on Wednesday.

Celebrated jeweler Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused in the multi-crore scam that has rattled the country and economy.

The scam started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.

The CBI received the complaint from the PNB on January 28 and a case was registered in the case on January 31.

Till now, several officials of the banks have been arrested and many companies owned by Modi and Choksi were seized, in this connection. (ANI)