PNB Scam: MCA reviews multi-agency probe

Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Wednesday reviewed the multi-agency probe in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of MCA Secretary and was attended by senior officials of Enforcement Directorate and Income-Tax Department.

Apart from this, PNB MD Sunil Mehta was also present here.

PNB in February had detected a 13,000-crore scam, wherein noted jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle and partner Mehul Choksi had acquired letters of undertaking (LoUs) separately to avail credit from various sources.

