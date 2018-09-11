PNB Scam: Mehul Choksi breaks silence, calls ED's allegations 'false and baseless'

's (Antigua and Barbuda), Sept 11 (ANI): Defending himself, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Tuesday said that all allegations levelled against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are "false and baseless."

In response to questions sent by ANI, Choksi said, "All the allegations levelled by the ED are false and baseless. They have attached my properties illegally without there being any basis of the same."

The questions were asked by Choksi's lawyer in Antigua.

Prime accused in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Choksi is absconding and is currently in Antigua.

He said that he also tried to revoke the suspension of his passport with the Indian authorities. "The passport authorities revoked my passport altogether in view of which I was immobilise. On February 16, I received an email from the passport office which said that my passport has been suspended due to reasons of security threat to India. On February 20, I sent an email to the regional passport office, Mumbai, requesting them to revoke the suspension of my passport. However, I did not receive any reply from the regional passport office," he said. Choksi further alleged that he was not given a reason for the cancellation of his passport. "The regional passport office did not give an explanation as to why my passport has been suspended and how I was a security threat to India. Hence, as my passport was suspended, there was no question of surrendering the same," stated Choksi. His statement comes at a time when the Indian government is trying to extradite Choksi to India under the diplomatic provisions. (ANI)