PNB scam: Mehul Choksi's firm Gitanjali Gems moves Delhi HC

[India], Apr. 6 (ANI): Diamantaire Nirav Modi's uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi's firm Gitanjali Gems has filed a petition in Delhi High Court against a money laundering lodged by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

The court will hear the matter today.

The PNB in February detected the scam, wherein Modi and Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 114 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered the money laundering case against Nirav Modi and others on the basis of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR. Currently, the probe agencies are investigating the matter and have also seized many properties of Modi and Choksi. (ANI)