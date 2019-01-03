PNGRB's roadshow for 10th City Gas Distribution bidding round at Jaipur

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the nodal agency for facilitating economic activities in natural gas distribution, is organising a roadshow on Thursday for promoting 10th City Gas Distribution (CGD) bidding round in Jaipur.

The ninth CGD bidding round for 86 Geographical Areas (GAs) covering 174 districts in 21 states/ UTs had attracted great interest from investors across the sector, wherein total 406 bids were received from 38 organisations (including eight new and two overseas investors).

This round ensures remarkable minimum work commitment of 2.2 crore domestic PNG connections, 4600 CNG stations and 1.16 lakh inch-km of steel pipeline. The 10th CGD Bidding Round offering 50 (GAs) covering 124 districts in 14 states, was recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 22, 2018 in Delhi.

This roadshow at Jaipur is part of the series of roadshows planned by PNGRB across India over the next few weeks before the deadline for bid submissions end on February 5. Prior to this, a roadshow was held at Chandigarh which entailed great response from all the stakeholders.

In the ninth CGD bidding round almost all the GA's offered were awarded by PNGRB and similar expectations can be attributed to 10th CGD bidding round.

The 10th CGD bidding round is expected to be attended by senior government officials, academia, trade associations and investors from the oil and gas sector.

At present, CGD authorisation has been given by PNGRB in nine GAs in Rajasthan covering 13 districts namely Kota,Bharatpur, Alwar, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Baran, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Bundi, Dholpur. Now, in the 10th CGD bidding round, three GAs covering seven districts- Banswara, Dungarpur, Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Jalore and Sirohiare being offered by PNGRB.

The aim of this initiative is to provide clean energy to the people of Rajasthan.