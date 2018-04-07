Poacher arrested by police in Kaziranga

[India], Apr. 7 (ANI): A poacher has been injured in an encounter with the police in Assam's Kaziranga on Saturday.

A combat bad, AK-56 rifle and one magazine has also been recovered from his possession.

While, others associates managed to flee taking advantage of the dark.

According to the information, the poachers were intended to kill rhinoceros present there.

Hence, multiple ambushes were laid today in the different entry and exit points of the National Park to arrest the poachers. Later, the accused started firing, to which the police party also retaliated in self-defence.

All adjoining districts have been alerted and the search operation is being carried out to nab the other culprits. (ANI)