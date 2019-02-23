POCSO court to hear Muzaffarpur shelter home case on Feb 25

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): A special POCSO court in Delhi will hear the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case on February 25.

The main accused Brajesh Thakur, who runs the state-funded NGO in which more than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted, was produced in the court on Friday.

Special Magistrate Saurabh Kulshrestha is hearing the case.

Seven accused were produced in the court on Saturday while the rest accused will be produced on February 25.

Earlier, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi transferred the trial of the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case from Bihar to a Delhi court and ordered the judge to complete the trial within six months.

The bench transferred the trial of the Muzaffarpur case to Saket district court and ordered that it should be heard by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court since the victims are minors. (ANI)