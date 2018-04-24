POCSO ordinance 'a step taken in hurry': BCI Chairman

[India], Apr 24 (ANI): Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Mishra on Tuesday said that the ordinance to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was a step taken in hurry.

He said that the amendment should have been brought after proper discussion.

"The amendment should have been brought by proper discussion. I think it is a step taken in hurry," Mishra said.

"Pros and cons should have been considered. Only then such amendments should be made," he added.

In the wake of an increase in incidents of rape of minors, the Union Cabinet on April 21 approved the amendment in POCSO Act, putting a stamp on awarding death penalty to the rapists of children below 12 years of age. The ordinance seeks the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape, particularly of girls below 16 years. Furthermore, President Ram Nath Kovind on April 22 promulgated the ordinance to strengthen the POCSO Act. (ANI)