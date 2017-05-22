PoK anthem played in Kashmir cricket match, cops start probe

New Delhi: A video showing the anthem of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir being played before the start of a cricket match in south Kashmir's Pulwama district has gone viral on social media, prompting the police to initiate a probe.

The video, shot at Pulwama district stadium on Sunday, shows two teams -- Shining Stars Pampore and Pulwama Tigers -- lined up before the start of the final match of a cricket tournament and the PoK anthem being played.

After it went viral on the social media, the police took cognisance of the matter and started a probe.

Posters of slain militants were also allegedly put up around the ground while post-match awards were named after some of the slain ultras. The Pulwama stadium where the cricket match was being played is adjacent to the Degree College, which has been at the centre of the ongoing student protests in the Valley.