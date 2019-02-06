Polavaram project completely funded by Centre, says Gadkari

[India], Feb 5 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the Polavaram project in Telangana was completely built with funds by the central government.

"In Congress' tenure, the poor people have become poorer but in the BJP government, we are trying to help them. We have also given permission to TS state government to build Kaleshwaram project. The Polavaram project is also being built with central funds. We have always stood behind the state governments for helping farmers in providing water for cultivation. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states are getting all the things which it has not got in last fifty years," Gadkari said.

Gadkari, who participated in Economically Backward Classes (EBCs) organisations felicitation regarding introducing 10 per cent EBC reservations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "I would like to thank you for facilitating us for introducing 10 per cent reservation to economically backward class. Our aim is to work for the country and its development. It is also our part to deliver good governance and help poor people. In Prime Minister Modi-led government, we have taken a historic decision and brought 10 per cent reservation to the economically backward class without touching reservations of other castes." On the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government for development of Telangana, the Union Minister said that the construction of many express highways are in progress as the BJP is trying to develop the infrastructure of the state. "There is no water problem in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The BJP government has finished 67 water projects in last year. Everyone knows the fight between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for 45 TMCs of water but none of the states speaks about a large amount of water which is going into the ocean but they fight for 45 TMCs of water." Gadkari exuded confidence that the BJP will have a historic win in Telangana and Prime Minister Modi would become the Prime Minister again after the coming Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)