Police actions in Unnao case will set an example: Ram Naik

[India] April 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Thursday dubbed the Unnao rape incident as 'shameful' and refuted allegations of inaction against the state police.

Naik told ANI that action taken by the Uttar Pradesh police will provide a solution and set an example for the future.

"What has happened is shameful. But to say that no action has been taken is wrong. Actions taken by the police till now will provide a solution and will also set an example for the future," Naik said.

Earlier this month, a woman alleged she was raped by the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices last year. On April 8, the rape victim, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow. Later, the victim's father was taken into police custody from the location. The matter intensified after the victim's father allegedly died in the police custody on April 9. (ANI)