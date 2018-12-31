Police arrest 2, conduct raids in Deoria jail

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): After an FIR was registered against former MP Atique Ahmed for allegedly abducting and thrashing a businessman inside Deoria jail, police have arrested two accused in the case and conducted raids in the jail on Sunday.

According to police, 2 accused have been arrested after a complainant Mohit Jaiswal accused Atiq Ahmad, his son Umar and his five aides of kidnapping and assaulting him.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told ANI, "Government has sought a report from ADP Prison by tomorrow so as to fix responsibility regarding the lapse in the jail. Further action will be taken on receipt of the report tomorrow."

Narrating his ordeal, the complainant claimed that on December 26, aides of former MP Atiq Ahmad forcibly took him to Deoria jail from the city where Ahmad along with his son and 10-12 other miscreants were present. "I was thrashed inside the jail by the accomplices of Atiq Ahmad. Forcefully my four companies were transferred in the name of two associates of Ahmad. I was also made to sign on 15-10 plain papers and they also made me leave my Fortuner vehicle in the jail," reads the first information report (FIR) filed by the complainant. He has also alleged that accomplices of Ahmad have also threatened him and his men of dire consequences. SSP, Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said: "We had registered the case and had dispatched a team which recovered the vehicles. In the overnight operation, two people who had abducted the businessman have been arrested. Special teams have been formed to arrest the other accused." (ANI)