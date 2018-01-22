Police arrest 2008 Gujarat blasts mastermind and Indian Mujahideen terrorist Abdul Subhan Qureshi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested Abdul Subhan Qureshi alias Touqeer, who co-founded the Indian Mujahideen.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police nabbed Qureshi after a brief exchange of fire.

The hunt for Qureshi began a day after 21 bomb blasts ripped through Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008. His name was first announced as a suspect by the Gujarat police in connection with an email signed 'al-Arabi' of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, claiming responsibility for the bombings, which was sent to TV channels.

Qureshi, alias Tauqeer, is also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to terror attacks in Delhi, Bengaluru and the 2006 Mumbai local train bombings. The Gujarat ATS and Ahmedabad crime branch are in touch with Delhi special cell officials in light of the dreaded terror suspect's arrest.

He is also allegedly involved in various terror-related cases being probed by Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra police forces.

A Red Corner Notice had also been issued against Qureshi by Interpol, besides an arrest warrant by a court in Gujarat for his alleged involvement in Ahmedabad blasts case of 2008.

Qureshi is also referred to as a 'techie-bomber', as he is said to be a bomb expert and had worked at top Indian IT companies located in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It is believed that he was recruited by SIMI in 1998, and then went on to establish the Indian Mujahideen.