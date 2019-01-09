Police arrest two men, seize endangered pangolin worth Rs 40 lakh

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): Thane Crime Branch Unit has arrested two persons and seized a pangolin worth Rs 40 lakh from them, an official statement stated.

Further, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Thane, Deepak Deoraj said: "We did patrolling in the area and set a trap after getting information that two men are coming from Raigarh to Thane to sell a pangolin. We caught them while they were dealing with a client on Tuesday. The pangolin worth around Rs 40 lakh in the international market has been seized from them."

Investigations are underway. (ANI)