Police arrests gambling gang from Vadodara

[India] June 29, (ANI): The Gujarat Police arrested a gambling gang from Sayajiganj area of Vadodara on Wednesday.

The police raided second floor of a building named Alankar Tower, suspecting that a gambling club was illegally established there.

The police started the raid at night and arrested youth, who were involved in gambling along with the operator, who was running the club.

According to police, the club was involved in engaging youth to gamble on Poker Game.

The police seized an estimated amount of Rs. 50 lakh in cash from the club, including 20 mobile phones and seven vehicles.(ANI)